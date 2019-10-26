AEW Star Jake Hager made his third appearance for Bellator last night at Bellator 231 from the Mohegan Sun Arena against Anthony Garrett.

The match was stopped in the first round and ruled a no-contest after Hager landed two low blows in succession, but the knee was considered unintentional, thus the no-contest ruling.

As noted, AEW's Inner Circle member: Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz were in attendance for the fight to support Hager. The trio took a photo with former WWE Superstar Batista while they were at the event. The group also posted with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Grace