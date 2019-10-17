The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, recently spoke with Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast about her character's evolution on television - from the happy-go-lucky hugger to the destructive vandal she has become.

Bayley spent some time to address the previous rumors made about her and Sasha Banks that claimed the two women were throwing a "tantrum" during WrestleMania 35 this past April.

"We read all the stupid rumors and it's ridiculous. There's no proof of it and it's people just spreading these rumors because they want to talk, they want something to start up," Bayley explained. "We literally watched the main event in person by the hard cam and enjoyed the women stealing the show."

Sasha Banks and Bayley have both gone through recent changes to their characters in WWE, with Bayley changing her hair as part of her new character. Bayley noted how their passion and willingness to keep things interesting for the fans is rooted from their own everlasting love for the business.

"We're professionals and we love this more than anyone can imagine, more than anyone else in that locker room," Bayley said.

