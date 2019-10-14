- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video looking at Isaiah "Swerve" Scott making his WWE NXT USA Network debut. Scott recently lost a non-title match to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. The video features Scott and his fiance, who hadn't seen him compete in NXT since his arrival.

- Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler turns 40 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza turns 84 and former WWE NXT Superstar Shaul Guerrero turns 29. Also, today would have been the 72nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley continues to play up her new heel persona on social media. As noted, Bayley debuted a new look and attitude on Friday's SmackDown before she won the title back from Charlotte Flair. She also destroyed her inflatable Bayley Buddies and debuted a new entrance at weekend live events.

"I have completely lost my patience," Bayley tweeted last night.