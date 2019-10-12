- Thanks to last night's WWE Draft, the Street Profits are now officially members of the RAW roster. After the news was announced, the duo spoke about what it means to being moving on from NXT.

"Let's not forget our original home, NXT," Ford said. "The blood, sweat, tears, endurance, and toughness we endured! It's where the Street Profits were born. But now, we're set on our way, like little ducks when they hatch, and we're taking off to Monday Night RAW."

- Ringside Fest takes place on Sunday, November 3 at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City. The event will feature WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy, and Ricochet. Banks and Hardy will be appearing from 9 am - 12 pm, Rollins and Ricochet from 1 pm - 4 pm. For more ticket info, click here.

- As noted, Bayley is the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Charlotte. Bayley also debuted a new look and attitude on the show. On Instagram, Bayley commented, "SCREW ALL OF YOU."