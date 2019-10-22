While training for his first WWE match, Braun Strowman attacked Tyson Fury at the WWE Performance Center.

Tyson Fury was practicing shoulder tackles when Strowman charged him. After the attack, Fury was left holding his right ankle.

In the video, as Braun Strowman left, he told Tyson Fury, "You're in my world now."

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury will be at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31. The event will air at 1 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

The video of the incident can be seen above.