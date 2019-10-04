We noted back in July that Braun Strowman revealed he had signed a new WWE contract. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this week that the new four-year deal is believed to be for $1.2 million per year.

There are exceptions, but usually the top downside number that WWE offers is $1 million.

It was also noted that WWE United States Champion AJ Styles recently signed for significantly more, because of AEW. There are other talents who have guarantees above the $1 million threshold, because they knew how to negotiate, WWE knew they could go elsewhere and make money, and because WWE feels they were valuable enough.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently signed five-year deals worth $700,000 per year each. They had previously turned down a $500,000 per year deal and were ready to leave the company when their contracts expired.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

