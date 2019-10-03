- Bray Wyatt has been doing the media rounds to promote Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. As seen in the video above, Wyatt appeared on Sacramento FOX affiliate FOX 40 and helped do the morning weather. While doing the 7-day forecast, Wyatt got a little crazy when he got to Sunday and exclaimed, "Sunday, Sunday it looks like it's going to be a cold day in hell! Hell In The Cell is coming to the the Golden 1 Center (laughs maniacally)!"

- Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be appearing at New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in New York, NY this Friday. At noon, Jinder will be signing WWE's new book, "35 Years of WrestleMania," at DK booth #2205-J. At 1 pm, Jinder will be signing exclusive prints at BOOM booth #1828. Starting at 3 pm, Jinder will be signing at Entertainment Earth booth #502.

- Tommaso Ciampa: blackHEART will stream this Wednesday at 10 pm ET on the WWE Network. The synopsis from WWE reads, "Witness the heroic struggle of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa as he embarks on a difficult road to recovery from a devastating injury and finds strength from his wife, baby daughter, friends and the NXT Universe."