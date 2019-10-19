Earlier this week WWE announced that Eric Bischoff had departed the company and his role as executive director of SmackDown. It was then reported that he was fired and that Bruce Prichard had been promoted into his former role.

Prichard and Bischoff go way back and Prichard still hosts his podcast Something to Wrestle in which he talked about his friend's departure.

"First of all, Eric is a friend of mine. He's a good friend of mine that I love personally and professionally and I was sad for the news that came out this past week on a professional level and on a personal level. I want to wish Eric the absolute best," Prichard said on his podcast.

"Eric and I aren't…'Oh my God Eric is gone! I could never talk to him again.' Absolutely not and sometimes in business things happen for whatever reasons and you don't know the reasons but you have to move on. But I do believe Eric Bischoff is one of the smartest guys I've ever met and worked with. I think he's one of the nicest guys and he also is a human being."

On the segment prior to this one, Conrad Thompson asked Prichard to reveal something about Vince McMahon that most people don't realize. Prichard replied that McMahon is a human being like everyone else and just like Eric Bischoff.

"So when you sit there and you make comments through a keyboard or phone and it's a faceless, random thing, remember that you're making comments about human beings. You're making comments about real people that have families. Yes, we're in the public eye and I get that…but also remember it's real life and we are human and we do have families, and believe it or not, we have feelings," stated Prichard.

"I want to publicly wish Eric the absolute best in business, life and everything else because he's a good friend and I'm proud and happy to say that he's my friend."

