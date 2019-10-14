WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez took to Twitter today to thank UFC for his 11 year career.

As noted after Friday's WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Velasquez has reportedly signed a lucrative, multi-year contract with WWE. He will make his in-ring debut at Crown Jewel on October 31 from Saudi Arabia, challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title.

Velasquez noted how he fell back in love with pro wrestling after attending a WWE NXT event in 2018. This would lead to a tryout at the WWE Performance Center, talks with WWE, and then Cain's pro wrestling debut with AAA back in August. He has worked two matches since then, and will return to the ring in Saudi Arabia.

Velasquez did incorrectly note in his statement that he is going for the WWE Universal Title, which is currently held by Seth Rollins. Cain also confirmed his MMA retirement.

"To the UFC, my family, friends, and all the fans, thank you for the past 11 years. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and agents. I am so blessed to have been able to have a career doing something I absolutely love. I knew from the time I was a junior in college I wanted to be a fighter and after graduating from college, I set off on my journey of becoming a fighter with the goal of being UFC Heavyweight champion. There are few people in this world that can say that they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being a part of the UFC. With my official retirement from the UFC, it's time for the next chapter.

"A year ago, when I went to my first WWE show, I fell back in love with a sport that I had watched and participated in since I was a child. From that moment, I have been doing a crash course on all things that relate to pro wrestling. I've been training at different gyms, going to shows and watching more matches then I would like to admit, but I can honestly say I eat, sleep and breath wrestling now. The contract is signed and I'm on my way to my next goal which is Universal Champion.

"WWE Universe, thank you for welcoming me with open arms."

Stay tuned for updates on Cain's WWE future. You can see his full tweet below: