Cain Velasquez has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

Velasquez's new WWE deal is said to be lucrative, according to Mac Raimondi of ESPN. The report noted that the MMA heavyweight has also informed UFC officials of his decision to retire from the Octagon. Cain has been removed from UFC's USADA drug testing pool and from the UFC heavyweight rankings.

As noted, WWE announced today that Velasquez will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31. It was also announced that boxer Tyson Fury will face Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. You can read our press conference recap by clicking here and see the updated Crown Jewel card by clicking here.

While Cain has signed with WWE for multiple years, Fury's match at Crown Jewel is said to be a one-off for the time being. Fury is expected to return to the boxing ring in 2020 for a fight against Deontay Wilder, a rematch from their December 2018 bout. Raimondi noted that Fury's camp is concerned about a bad cut on his right eye, sustained during his fight against Otto Wallin earlier this month, opening up again in his WWE match. Fury needed 47 stitches to close multiple cuts following the 12-round bout with Wallin.

Cain is leaving MMA with a 14-3 record. He is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"This is definitely my focus," Cain said of pro wrestling last week. "My family is into it. They love it. They're super excited. I haven't seen them excited over something like this in a while. It's cool."

Stay tuned for updates on Cain and Fury in WWE.