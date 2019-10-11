WWE has officially announced two big matches for the upcoming Crown Jewel event - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury.

WWE has not announced if Lesnar vs. Velasquez will be for the WWE Title.

The matches were announced at today's press conference from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can read our full recap from the presser by clicking here. You can read WWE's official match announcements by clicking here and here.

In other news on Crown Jewel, Triple H noted at today's press conference that Roman Reigns will be appearing. There's no word yet on who he will be wrestling, but we will keep you updated.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET.

Below is the updated card for Crown Jewel, along with shots of Lesnar, Velasquez, Fury and Strowman facing off at today's press conference:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Roman Reigns vs. TBA

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and 3 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin and 3 others TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.