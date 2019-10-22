The Cauliflower Alley Club announced its first award winner for 2020 this morning. WWE star Rey Mysterio will be presented the Lucha Libre award in April.



They tweeted, "Happy to publicly announce our first award winner for 2020. The Lucha Libre award will go to one of the most popular and innovative wrestlers of all time, @reymysterio! Please join us April 27-29th as we present Rey with this prestigious award."

Blue Demon Jr. was the first recipient of the Lucha Libre award in 2018.

As noted earlier, Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez will be teaming up against Andrade and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Supershow live event in Mexico City on November 30.