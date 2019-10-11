After competing on Tough Enough in 2015 and then going on to wrestle for Impact, Chelsea Green has come full circle as she's back with the WWE as a part of NXT. She just celebrated her one year anniversary with WWE and talked about joining NXT when was a guest on AfterBuzz TV.

"I knew that All-In would be my last indie match. I couldn't tell anyone so I told a few people but I really just wanted to let everyone know and in the crowd but I obviously couldn't," said Green. "I was contacted around the summer kind of around July or whenever the Mae Young classic was. We were hoping I would be signed for the Mae Young classic but I was having visa issues. It just wasn't happening; the Canadian coming into America thing was very difficult. That process takes such a long time… we have to keep pushing my start dates like three times. There's a few things I couldn't get out of so I couldn't start before October 1st."

Green has wrestled for Impact, Lucha Underground and various indie promotions, but she says going to the Performance Center was like starting anew.

"So that was the beginning October first week, around the 6th or the 7th OMG, I was so nervous. I was so nervous because I felt like you know just coming off All-In, I didn't have a target on my back but I really had to perform," stated Green. "I just had this amazing match and we are doing all of these new drills and things I didn't know how to do really…. All I could do was try my best. The first day at the Performance Center they put me straight into a class and straight into training. No orientation, nothing, and I was the only girl starting that day."

Green's ties to WWE go beyond NXT as she is also engaged to Zack Ryder. She discussed how she knew the proposal was coming from a mile away.

"I knew it was coming, one cause Matt [Zack] cannot keep a secret and he can't lie. He's very terrible at that," said Green. "I don't blame him because I tell him everything. It's really hard to keep that secret. I did not know it was coming that night on my birthday and I was very surprised. But I already bullied him out of it and I knew he had a ring…. It was so bad but... I bullied it out of him twice, the first time when he was going to look at the ring. I came home and he was not in work-out clothes and him and I are always in work-out clothes and he was in jeans and a t-shirt.

"'Where are you going?'

'I'm just going to run errands,'" replied Ryder.

"'Why are you running errands in jeans and a t-shirt? When have you ever done that?' And I was being so sassy, and he was like, 'I'm going to look at rings!' So the next day we went together to look at rings," said Green.

When asked who she wants her first fued to be with, Green already has her sights set on a former NXT UK Women's Champion.

"Someone I want to work in the locker room here, would be Rhea Ripley. I've never worked her. She's so strong. She can base. She can do it all. I really think she's going to be the next big thing," said Green.

Green recently underwent surgery for a wrist injury and she can't wait to get back into the routine of wrestling and taking bumps.

"I think I just want to get back in the ring in the Florida shows and just get back into my routine and my groove. I don't want to jump the gun on anything…. You got to get back, it's like dancing or riding a bike. You take a little time off... You have to get back on the bike, get going before you're going fast and doing jumps," said Green. "I want to do that... I want to get confident again. That usually takes me two matches and I feel back to myself. The pressure is on at NXT and I don't want to say I can perform at this level [raises hand] when I'm only at this level [lowers hand]."