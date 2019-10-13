AEW World Champion Chris Jericho isn't too happy with a Minneapolis Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Chris Jericho tweeted this evening, "Hello @EmbassySuites #Minneapolis, word of advice...when a customer asks to speak to #Kimberly the manager & then gets ignored w the silent treatment, disrespected & dismissed, make sure they don't have an army behind them ready to take a stand against bad service! @HiltonHotels."

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin will be facing Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

As of yet, Embassy Suites hasn't responded to Jericho's message.

