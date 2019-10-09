Chris Jericho celebrated AEW's succesful debut on TNT by heading to New York's Comic Con late last week. There, StillRealToUs.com caught up with the AEW World Champion to discuss the first week of Dynamite and if AEW is really part of the so-called "Wednesday Night Wars."

"We're not at war with anybody. I don't care what you put against us. You can put on the Super Bowl. You can resurrect John and George, and put on a Beatles reunion. You can't control that," said Jericho. "All we can control is our own show, and worry about our own product. We didn't start a war. We didn't counterprogram. We just did our thing. As a result, the whole industry is completely shaken up just by us being in existence."

AEW soundly defeated NXT in ratings last Wednesday and Jericho was quick to point out that they didn't just beat NXT as they beat every other TV program except for one.

"Yeah, we won the Wednesday Wars. F*ck that, we were second in the demo for the whole night, against every show...except for the dastardly Major League Baseball wildcard game," stated Jericho. "Other than that, we beat everybody. Who cares about NXT? We're talking No. 2 in the entire business. That shows value. That's going to change a lot of opinions about people who might not have known who AEW was; from advertisers to fans, to the people in the industry."

AEW Dynamite was also notable for being Tony Schiavone's return to pro wrestling commentary. It was his first time behind the booth for a major promotion since WCW in 2001 and Jericho talked about his return.

"[Tony] is like JR, except Jim's been calling wrestling for the last while. Not regularly, but he has. We haven't heard Tony call wrestling in almost 20 years or however long its been. That was a really cool moment, not from a nostalgia standpoint but from the sense of 'This guy is f*cking great. He needs to be doing this all of the time.'"

Jericho then talked about how AEW is out to change the entire pro wrestling industry and that includes wrestlers finally being compensated their actual worth.

"As soon as I signed with AEW, everyone in the business got a big raise," revealed Jericho. "Guys are finally starting to get paid what they deserve. That goes back to when Chris Jericho signed that AEW contract. Everything changed."