AEW World Champion Chris Jericho really is bringing "The Painmaker" to Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Philadelphia.

As noted, Jericho issued a promo last week to warn Darby Allin ahead of Wednesday's Philadelphia Street Fight for the title. He mentioned bringing the pain and The Painmaker during the promo. You can read our recap of Jericho's promo and see the video by clicking here. You can read Allin's response and see his video by clicking here.

Jericho took to Instagram today and shared photos of his "Painmaker" gimmick from New Japan Pro Wrestling. He said The Painmaker will make his AEW debut this Wednesday.

"After terrorizing Japan & @njpw1972 over the past year, the #Painmaker makes his @allelitewrestling debut THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! So beware @darbyallin...hell is coming for you.... @aewontnt #LeChampion," Jericho wrote.

