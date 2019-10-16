CM Punk took to Twitter today and cracked a joke on his WWE release.

The Twitter account for Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast made a tweet to plug new "Fired" t-shirts, which they say is unrelated to Bischoff's WWE departure.

"This is a completely random tweet and unrelated to anything in the news... but there are 'Fired' T-shirts available at https://EricBischoff.com," the show tweeted.

Punk responded, "Wedding day or nah?"

Punk was referring to how he received his WWE termination papers via FedEx back in 2014, on the same day he was getting married to AJ Lee. The 83 Weeks t-shirts are styled like the FedEx logo.

