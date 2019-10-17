As seen above, former WWE Champion CM Punk appeared on WGN News this morning to promote the Chicago premiere of his "Girl on the Third Floor" horror movie on Friday night at the Chicago Film Festival.

Punk will be appearing at the festival on Friday night to walk the red carpet and do a post-screening Q&A with the rest of the cast. The movie hits theaters nationwide on Friday, October 25. Punk said he loved filming this movie and said everything was great about it. They used all an all-Chicago crew, talents and production, except for one actress from New York City. Punk said everyone showed to work every day with a different kind of passion because of this, and he thinks this is why the movie is so good.

One of the anchors asked Punk if he's officially an actor now, and while he has expressed interest in doing more film work, he talked about the differences between WWE and acting. "Girl on the Third Floor" is Punk's feature film debut.

"Working for WWE and doing live TV every day of your life is a lot," Punk said. "It's high pressure, so having the ability to do multiple takes, to do multiple, different angles of things and stuff... I'm not going to say it made it easier because there are definitely challenges to it, but it made it fun."

Another anchor asked Punk if he watches AEW.

"I do not. I don't watch wrestling," Punk responded.

Punk was also asked what he thinks about AEW's success, being someone who came from the indies.

"I think it's great," Punk responded. "Yeah, I wish these guys nothing but success. You know, if they're successful, it will force WWE to be more creative and it's always better when there's not just one place to work. You know, it's better for the wrestlers, it's better for the fans. I think competition drives industry, so if there's only one place in town to work, I think the creatives will be lazy. So, hopefully both companies will push each other and make the product better for the fans."

Punk has rumored to be working with FOX and WWE soon, but all signs point to no relationship between Punk and AEW happening any time in the near future.

Below is the trailer for the "Girl on the Third Floor" movie: