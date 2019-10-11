The rumors continue on CM Punk possibly working with WWE once again.

Those rumors were fueled this week after most of the merchandise was removed from Punk's Pro Wrestling Tees store. There is just one t-shirt left for purchase on the site, a "CM PUNK SUCKS" shirt going for $19.99.

It's believed that Punk has the merchandise pulled from PWT, but that hasn't been confirmed. The merchandise sold through PWT are owned by the wrestlers or promotions that they are for. Punk had more than 35 items on the website at one point.

As we've noted, Punk recently had a tryout with Fox Sports for the weekly WWE Backstage studio show that premieres on FS1 at 11pm ET on Tuesday, November 5 with hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. That audition reportedly went well and since then there have been rumors on Punk possibly being affiliated with WWE once again. If Punk were to join the WWE Backstage crew, he would be an employee of FOX, not WWE. However, most people close to the situation believe that a WWE Backstage gig would eventually lead to a WWE ring return for the former WWE Champion. It was reported earlier this month by @fightoracle that Punk signing on to work as a commentator on WWE Backstage was a "done deal" but that has not been confirmed. You can read our latest report on Punk and WWE by clicking here.

Stay tuned for updates on Punk's pro wrestling future.