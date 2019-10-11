- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Savanna Stone and Leyla Hirsch from CZW, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Capitol Wrestling announced it is now airing in Canada and the US on the Fight Network, beginning November 1. Below is the full announcement:

"Following massive success on Fight Network's FNUK channel, Capitol Wrestling is proud to announce not only its debut on Canadian Television but its return to American television beginning November 1st on Fight Network. Capitol joins a Fight Network roster that includes Impact Wrestling, SMASH, IWS, and other great combat sports programming to over 40 million homes across North America. With a DIY identity and a fan-first mentality, Capitol's growth is marked by aggressive syndication across the digital and traditional space, adding Fight Network's platforms to partnerships with FITE, Impact Plus, GaS Digital, and Netflix competitor Tubi and Sapphire New York as a key strategic marketing and advertising partner.



For more information on Capitol Wrestling's upcoming events and syndication schedule's head to CapitolWrestling.com"

- During this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho's new stable, Inner Circle, attempted to recruit MJF into the group by having him take out Cody with a chair. MJF instead decided to clear out the group and side with Cody. On Twitter, Cody wrote, "I get he's a 'bad guy,' but he's been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he's become one the best friends I've ever had. Thank you MJF." MJF then retweeted the message and responded with a heart emoji.