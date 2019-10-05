Cody Rhodes announced "AEW Dark" will begin this Tuesday, featuring dark matches that didn't air on AEW Dynamite.

The show will be on AEW's YouTube channel and hosted by Tony Schiavone.

Four dark matches took place this past Wednesday (full results of those matches here) at the Dynamite TV tapings.

Darby Allin faced CIMA before Dynamite got started. Afterwards, three matches took place, the first was Lucha Brothers, Jack Evans, and Angelico vs. Private Party and Best Friends. Next up was Britt Baker & Allie vs. Penelope Ford and Bea Priestley, followed by SCU vs. Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Jungle Boy.

In numerous interviews it's been made clear that wins-loss will matter in AEW. A fan on Twitter asked Matt Jackson if these dark matches will count towards wins-losses, and Jackson responded, "Yes. Everything counts."

Next Wednesday, AEW is headed to the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Team Tournament Match)