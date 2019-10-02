After tonight's AEW Dynamite finished up (full results here) a dark match took place with Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Jack Evans, and Angelico defeating Private Party and The Best Friends. Orange Cassidy also wandered ringside during the match.

The second dark match saw Britt Baker and Allie defeat Penelope Ford and Bea Priestley.

In the third dark match SCU defeated Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Jungle Boy.

As noted, before tonight's show got started, a match between Darby Allin and CIMA went down. Allin won the match with a coffin drop.

Britt Baker & Allie def Penelope Ford & Bea Priestly in the second post-#AEWDynamite bonus match



- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/fbay2NaOrV — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 3, 2019

SCU def Jurassic Express in the final post-#AEWDynamite bonus match of the night



- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/r2KJEw3FYG — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 3, 2019