- AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turns 37 years old today. Khan has received several Happy Birthday wishes from AEW wrestlers on Twitter, and the main AEW account, as seen below. The State Farm Center in Champaign, IL also posted a photo of the birthday cake they presented to Khan when he visited last week with Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and MJF. AEW will run the State Farm Center in Champaign for the December 4 Dynamite episode.

- Last night's AEW Dynamite main event in Boston saw AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeat Dustin Rhodes and Adam Page in tag team action. The post-match angle saw The Inner Circle beat down Rhodes and Page until Cody Rhodes made the save. MJF ended up making the save for Cody before new #1 contender Darby Allin also came out to attack Jericho. Dynamite ended with Cody and his crew standing tall in the ring.

As seen below, AEW has released post-show footage from the Agganis Arena in Boston last night. Fans chanted "AEW!" as Cody took the mic. Cody praised Dustin, saying he's better than he's ever been at 50 years old. Cody also put over the fans and the post-show segment ended with another loud "AEW!" chant.

