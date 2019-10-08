Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on the Joe Cronin Show. During the interview, Cody was asked about the AEW chants during the Hell in a Cell main event between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and The Fiend.

Fans were chanting "AEW" as well as "refund" and "bulls--t" at the end of Hell in A Cell because of the match ending in a disqualification after Seth Rollins used a sledgehammer.

"I mean when those come up, I wasn't watching the pay-per-view, but when those come up, your phone starts blowing up and your social starts blowing up," said Cody Rhodes. "Whenever the crowd chants something, whether it's boring, whether it's a promotion, whether it's your name, it means they want to be rewarded with something. That's just kind of when you're in the ring wrestling 101 and we know that we want to reward them.

"So it was, it was flattering. I wouldn't be one to gloat about it only because I know that one of the guys in that match got concussed and this job ain't that easy, but nevertheless whenever we hear those chants, it's more validation that what we're doing and what we've been saying about this market existing, it's real."

The full interview can be watched in the video above.

