As noted before NWA Powerrr made its premiere tonight on NWA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

WWE announcer Corey Graves tweeted about the show tonight. He called NWA Powerrr a "fun throwback presentation."

His full tweet, "Checking out #NWAPowerrr on YouTube right now. Really fun throwback presentation. Old school in a good way."

Corey Graves wasn't the only one to comment about the premiere episode.

Former WWE star Bubba Ray Dudley also tweeted about the show. He tweeted, "Really enjoyed the first episode of #NWAPowerrr. All talent did a great job!! Good character development and storytelling. Give it a watch and let me know what ya think."

The results of tonight's show can be found here.

Checking out #NWAPowerrr on YouTube right now. Really fun throwback presentation. Old school in a good way.



?????? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 9, 2019