- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2019 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view in this new video.

- WWE announced today that James Rosenstock has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President, International. Rosenstock will report directly to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson. Rosenstock previously worked for Sony, Discovery and Vice, among other companies. Below is WWE's full announcement on the appointment:

As head of International, Rosenstock will be charged with growing WWE's brand and business outside of the U.S., including partnering with senior executives across the company's live events, digital, consumer products and WWE Network divisions to support corporate priorities and develop growth strategies. He will also manage WWE's global TV partners and support WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios on new agreements and business opportunities.

Rosenstock is an accomplished media and technology executive who has been instrumental in architecting and expanding Sony, Discovery and VICE's international businesses. At Discovery, Rosenstock oversaw $3 billion of international expansion investment including the acquisition of Eurosport. He was also the President of Discovery Education International, a multi-faceted K-12 digital education business.

At VICE, Rosenstock was President of Viceland International, the award-winning linear, digital and mobile TV network reaching 100 million subscribers across 75 territories. He also led VICE's efforts to launch businesses in India, Middle East, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

Most recently, Rosenstock was co-CFO and Chief Strategy Officer for ezCater, the #1 online marketplace for business catering.

Rosenstock began his career as an investment banker covering the TMT sector, most recently at Credit Suisse. He has been active on a number of corporate boards including all3 Media (Chairman) and Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and serves on the Board of Special Olympics New York.