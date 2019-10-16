- Above is E!'s official recap of last night's WWE Total Divas episode, the third episode in the ninth season. You can read our exclusive recap of this week's episode by clicking here.

- WWE has received two nominations in the 9th annual Streamy Awards.

Connor's Cure was nominated for "Best Company or Brand" under the Social Good category. They're going up against Ellen & Cheerios' DiversiTEA campaign and Zillow's Finding Home In America campaign for that award. Also, the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show airing in Virtual Reality with NextVR was nominated for the "Best Emerging Platform" award under the Brand category. They went up against Tasty x eko, the Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield for MTV's The Hills, the #findyourmagic campaign, and Jimmy Fallon's "Tell Me a Joke" campaign. Fallon's campaign with Amazon Alexa has been announced as the winner.

The 2019 Streamy Awards will air on Friday, December 13 via the Streamys YouTube channel.

- Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak are looking forward to doing battle now that they were both selected by SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Draft. As seen below, Bryan praised Gulak when responding to a tweet where Gulak welcomed him to SmackDown on FOX.

"Hmmm... I love @DrewGulak's hard nosed mat style and have been wanting to wrestle him for years. With all the shakeups in WWE, Maybe now is our chance #GulakVsBryan #WWE #SmackdownOnFox," Bryan wrote.

You can see the full exchange below: