Welcome to the third episode recap of Total Divas! To view last week's full recap, click here

Sonya Deville Celebrates Pride

The show begins by showing Sonya Deville getting ready to be part of the Pride Parade in Florida. Her, Carmella, Charly Caruso, her friends and family celebrate with a few drinks. They get on the float and throw out beads to the crowd. Deville never thought this day would come. Everyone is having a great time!

Ronda Rousey Helps Natalya Open Up

Ronda Rousey invites Natalya and her husband Tyson Kidd to her farm to let her distress and have some fun. Rousey gives her a bag of farming clothes and tells her that she needs to drop the pretty act while she works. Natalya is having a fun time interacting with the animals, but thinks farm life is too hard.

Natalya and Rousey have a heart-to-heart about coping with loss and trying to adjust to what life is like without a loved one there. Natalya breaks down and cries. She's been putting a lot on her plate career-wise, so she doesn't have to think about the loss of her father everyday. She still doesn't know how to cope.

Bitter Words Are Exchanged On Who's The Better MMA Fighter

Out in North Carolina, Deville goes over to Carmella's hotel room before SmackDown to talk about their careers. Now that Deville is cleared to compete, she starts a Twitter feud with Rousey and says that she wants to fight her. She wants to spark a storyline on who's the better MMA fighter.

Rousey fires back about the tweet Deville put out. She makes a video and says that Deville is an "MMA hobbyist." Deville sees the video and says that she is not a hobbyist. She has been training for five years. She's taking it as a sign to reinvent herself.

Backstage at a Monday Night RAW show, Rousey tells Natalya and Caruso that she was in character when she made that video and doesn't understand why Deville is so upset by what she said.

Carmella Wants To Have A Happy Relationship With Corey Graves

Carmella goes over to see Corey Graves and talks to him about how upset she is on still being called a homewrecker. Graves tells her that he wants to protect her and that he doesn't care what others say.

Whoever Said Female Wrestlers Can't Be Mermaids?

Carmella is excited that several of the ladies are in Fort Lauderdale to see her. She takes them out to a restaurant where live mermaids are swimming around. Liv Morgan signs her and Naomi up to train to become mermaids. Naomi is not too happy with the idea at first, because she thinks she's too curvy to be put in a mermaid suit. She gives in after a few drinks and says that she'll do it.

A few days later, Naomi and Morgan begin their mermaid training. The trainer puts the mermaid suit on Naomi and she starts to feel uncomfortable with how tight it is.

After some thought, Naomi realizes that life is too short to worry about the little stuff. So, she and Morgan show off their mermaid moves at the end of the episode.

Carmella Plans A Birthday Surprise For Graves

Carmella is hosting a surprise birthday party for Graves. It's a Miami Vice 80's themed party. Carmella and her sister start getting everything ready for the party. She calls Graves and asks when he's arriving. He tells her that a bad storm is coming where he's at and that he doesn't think he'll be there. Carmella doesn't know what she's going to do. As the guests start to arrive, Carmella breaks the news that Graves isn't going to be at the party.

Everyone continues to have a good time at the party, but Deville on the other hand, is not. She's very uncomfortable wearing a dress to this 80's themed party, and says that she feels like she can't be her true self. Additionally, she is upset with what's going on between her and Rousey. Natalya and Naomi calm her down and tell her that she is still in the process of figuring out who she is character-wise, and she has plenty of time to figure it all out.

Morgan brings over a present for Carmella and Graves. She bought them a stripper pole. Graves calls Carmella and tells her how bad he feels about not being able to make it to the party.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!