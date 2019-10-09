Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc at tonight's AEW Dynamite to become the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Allin will now face Chris Jericho at next week's Dynamite.
You can check out the match in the images below:
.@JimmyHavoc with no mercy for Darby! ??#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KtAbOryHxD— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
You can never count out @DarbyAllin! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/oArYaRComB— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
Coffin Drop! @DarbyAllin #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YzdrwhQg6U— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) October 10, 2019