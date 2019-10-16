Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Before the show got started Joey Janela defeated Brandon Cutler in a dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.
Taz also came out to call the match as a guest commentator for next week's Dark.
We'll have the post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.
@EthanCramer contributed to this article.