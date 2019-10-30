Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.
Before the show got started Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) defeated Michael Nakazawa in a dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. AEW also announced MJF will appear on next week's Dark.
We'll have the post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
.@the_MJF will join @ShutUpExcalibur for TONIGHT's #AEWDark Taping in Charleston, WV pic.twitter.com/16P4Y02kyg— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 30, 2019
Great view for #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/JUxPa1gdHA— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) October 30, 2019
Shawn Spears gets the victory. #AEWDark #AEWCharleston #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iOQ6Utd0t0— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) October 30, 2019