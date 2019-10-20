Two dark matches took place before tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV in Chicago.

First up, Madison Rayne (with Kiera Hogan) defeated Shotzi Blackheart, who was recently offered an NXT contract at EVOLVE 137. Blackheart is honoring her independent dates through November 3 before heading to NXT.

The second match of the night—which was originally scheduled to be on the PPV—was The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) defeating Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar and Taurus. Wentz got the pin on Aerostar.

