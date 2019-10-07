Fans looking to have access to the revived XFL are in luck. According to XFLNewsHub.com (via a DC Defenders fan), season ticket holders received a notification stating the season ticket selection process will be taking place on Tuesday, October 8. Fans will be able to choose their location for the 2020 season at 11 a.m. ET.

Those who would like their exclusive tickets will have to go through their Account Manager account at the allotted time. The email notification provided fans with the following:

* A desktop computer with Flash enabled will provide the optimal ticket selection experience

* Seating will be available on an easy-to-understand map

* A request to make sure the number of season tickets you select matches the number of deposits you have placed

* If you are unable to log in at your scheduled time, you will still be able to take part in the seat selection process following your appointment time

* Season ticket pricing will be available before the announced selection time



The XFL is also encouraging folks to set up a password for their Account Manager page if they already haven't done so.

In just a few short weeks the XFL Draft will be taking place from Stanford, CT. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.