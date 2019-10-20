Eddie Edwards won the 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and will receive a future title shot of his choosing.
Multiple surprise entrants came into the match including: Swoggle, Kylie Rae, and Joey Ryan, which you can check out in the videos below.
