WWE announced today that Bruce Prichard is replacing Eric Bischoff as the SmackDown Executive Director. WWE then confirmed that Bischoff is no longer with the company.

Bischoff took to Twitter after the announcements and praised Prichard.

"Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He's going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know," Bischoff wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on Bischoff's WWE departure. You can see his full tweet below: