- Liv Morgan will be appearing on Tuesday's episode of WWE Total Divas. As seen above, E! released a preview clip of Liv and Naomi taking a mermaid class, and Naomi isn't happy about it.

It's interesting to note that the clip from E! features more footage, including the interviews in between segments. It's also interesting to note that the YouTube comments section on WWE's video, seen below, is dominated by fans who are excited to see Liv back on TV, even if it isn't RAW or SmackDown.

- WWE will report their Third Quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, October 31. This is the same day as WWE Crown Jewel, and the Halloween holiday in the United States. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will host an investors call with other executives at 11am ET, and as usual we will have live coverage of the call. Below is the full announcement issued today:

10/14/2019 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 31, 2019, before the opening of the market. The Company's Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 9871358). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on October 31, 2019 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.

- As noted before at this link, WWE announced several additional Draft picks over the weekend, including Eric Young to RAW. Young took to Instagram after the announcement and said he will show out if he's given a chance.

"RAW huh????? Once im given a chance I will show everyone what I and millions already know!!!! I AM A WORLD CLASS PERFORMER A WORLD CLASS MAN AND A WORLD CLASS MANIAC! #underrated #underused #worldclassmaniac," Young wrote.

Young hasn't been used much since being sent to RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup earlier this year, when SAnitY was split up. Before that, WWE rarely used SAnitY following their call-up to the main roster in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup.

