The WWE Draft got underway this past Friday with WWE Superstars finding out if their destination will be RAW or SmackDown. Below are recaps of the first four rounds of the draft.

* Round 1 Picks

* Round 2 Picks

* Round 3 Picks

* Round 4 Picks

Earlier today, WWE announced additional picks made by both brands. Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina, and The B-Team are off to the blue brand. EC3, Eric Young, and Sin Cara are with the red brand.

The draft will continue on Monday's RAW with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on Sasha Banks (who is representing SmackDown). The winner will get their brand the first selection of the night.