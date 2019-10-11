The big news coming out of the second round of the 2019 WWE Draft is that Randy Orton is coming to RAW from SmackDown, while Sasha Banks is going to SmackDown from RAW.

Stephanie McMahon announced the following second round Draft picks on tonight's SmackDown:

* Randy Orton joins RAW

* Sasha Banks joins SmackDown

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Braun Strowman joins SmackDown

* Bobby Lashley stays on RAW

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2019 WWE Draft.