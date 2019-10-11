The big news coming out of the third round of the 2019 WWE Draft is that Kevin Owens is going to RAW from SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon announced the following third round Draft picks on tonight's SmackDown:

* Alexa Bliss is staying on RAW

* Lacey Evans has joined SmackDown

* Kevin Owens has joined RAW

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival are staying on SmackDown

* Natalya is staying on RAW

