Los Ingobernables de Japon member EVIL recently did an interview with NJPW.

On October 14, at King of Pro-Wrestling in Ryogoku Kokugikan, EVIL will be in a match against Kota Ibushi in an IWGP Heavyweight Championship Right To Challenge Contract Match. He spoke about his mental state for the upcoming match.

"Well, nobody wants the IWGP Heavyweight Championship more than me, said EVIL. "So I'm going to make that contract of Ibushi's, that contract that has never changed hands before, change hands. Everybody wants to see it, right?"

The contract to EVIL is more than just a piece of paper and being at the Tokyo Dome means a lot for him too.

"Of course. That contract is more than just a piece of paper," said EVIL. "To someone that is 'made in New Japan' like me, it represents the biggest and best stage that there is. That's why it hasn't moved in the past. It's why G1 winners have fought to the bitter end to keep it."

During the interview, EVIL revealed that his singles record annoys him.

"I've left my own mark in singles matches, but not big results. That annoys me," revealed EVIL. "It's something I plan on rectifying."

He also commented about Naito saying that EVIL is jealous of SANADA. SANADA has been in more high profile one on one matchups in recent months than EVIL. On October 14, SANADA will be in an IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match against champion Kazuchika Okada.

"If Naito feels that way, he's free to speak his mind," said EVIL. "He can talk all day; it doesn't bother me."

