- GQ Sports posted the video above of Roman Reigns listing his 10 travel essentials. Reigns noted that some of the items that he can't travel without are his night pack, a Sonicare toothbrush, his air mattress, headphones, a charger and a neck pillow.

- WWE has officially moved Finn Balor's profile to the NXT roster on WWE.com. Balor made his return to NXT on last week's episode of WWE NXT amd confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole after Cole had retained his title over Matt Riddle.

- Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero will be releasing the first episode of her new podcast, the Excuse Me Podcast, this Thursday. Her first guest will be Edge. You can subscribe on Google, Apple, or Spotify. Guerrero posted the tweet below hyping her first episode: