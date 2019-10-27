Slamforce Africa took place earlier today at the University of Pretoria in Pretoria, South Africa where former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (aka Celeste Bonin) became the first Slamforce Africa Women's Champion. This was the promotion's first event, which streamed on FITE.

Kaitlyn faced off against newly signed Impact Knockout Katie Forbes and South African wrestler Black Widow.

Kaitlyn retired from wrestling in 2014, then returned to the indies in 2017.

After being away from WWE for over four years, she returned at the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she defeated Kavita Devi in the first round, then lost to Mia Yim in the second round.