One-half of the former WWE tag team Cryme Tyme, Shad Gaspard, took to Twitter to reveal new details about his upcoming TV show that centers around the life of pro wrestlers. The show, titled PinFall, is a ten-episode drama that Gaspard has previously described as "basically Friday Night Lights meets The Wrestler".

Gaspard writes in his tweet, "Had an amazing table read with an awesome cast, this show is going to shock the hell out of people. Here is a scene from the read of my TV drama, PinFall set in the backstage world & personal lives of professional wrestlers." He also featured a clip from a table reading between the cast of PinFall which features what appears to be a principal character delivering a monologue about how being a pro wrestler can shake your physical, mental, and emotional strength despite being "fake" and pre-determined.

You can see the full tweet and clip below:

Had an amazing table read with an awesome cast, this show is going to shock the hell out of people. Here is a scene from the read of my TV drama, PinFall set in the backstage world & personal lives of professional wrestlers. @theblcklst #WWE #AEW #ROH #NJPW pic.twitter.com/LzYxcXBhfv — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) September 28, 2019

Gaspard's final departure from WWE was in 2010, however, he was recently backstage at the company's Fastlane pay-per-view back in March. Gaspard has worked on the shows Key and Peele and From Dusk 'Til Dawn, as well as Marvel's Black Panther film since his departure from WWE.