At the end of tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jake Hager (fka WWE's Jack Swagger) debuted and attacked Dustin Rhodes, Cody, and The Young Bucks.

Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeated The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the main event. Afterwards, Cody, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes all came out to get involved in a post-match brawl, Hager then showed up to help take out Cody, Matt, Nick, and Dustin.

It was reported earlier this week Hager could potentially show up on tonight's TNT premiere.

Below are images of Hager's AEW debut: