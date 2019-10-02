At the end of tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jake Hager (fka WWE's Jack Swagger) debuted and attacked Dustin Rhodes, Cody, and The Young Bucks.
Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeated The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the main event. Afterwards, Cody, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes all came out to get involved in a post-match brawl, Hager then showed up to help take out Cody, Matt, Nick, and Dustin.
It was reported earlier this week Hager could potentially show up on tonight's TNT premiere.
Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!
Below are images of Hager's AEW debut:
.@RealJackSwagger has crashed the party! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/9WSFt3xssC— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Life is good when you're @IAmJericho! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DBdlMu6oyh— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Wild end to #AEWDynamite's premiere episode! Jack Swagger debuted and the heels stood tall over the top babyfaces in the company.— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 3, 2019
We will have post-show dark match results as well as media scrum coverage as well coming up in the next few hours. Stay tuned!
- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/FuKjjYSwgN