- Before last night's SmackDown premiere on FOX there was a Blue Carpet event for WWE Superstars arriving to the show. In the videos above and below are WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella, R-Truth, The Viking Raiders, Sarah Logan, and The O.C.

- FOX executives were in the front row to take in last night's premiere, below is a photo of their reaction during Bray Wyatt's latest Firefly Funhouse segment. Wyatt is set to take on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins inside the cell at tomorrow's Hell in a Cell PPV.

The look of confusion of the Fox execs during the Firefly Funhouse segment #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/9uz8j0AgFK — Big B (@BTuckerTorch) October 5, 2019

- Billie Kay got a chance to meet The Rock at last night's SmackDown, noting previously Rock was a big influence on her pro wrestling aspirations. Kay wrote on her Instagram, "20 years in the making...10 year old me is freaking out. 30 year old me is so proud I made it to this moment (& is also freaking out). A moment that really means so much. Thank you, The Rock. #SmackDown"