Last month, a dispute between DISH / Sling and FOX led to a social media campaign from FOX, asking customers to contact DISH and encourage them to come to a resolution.

These disputes between networks and providers happen often, and are usually worked out at the last minute. This one did not get worked out before this past Friday's SmackDown premiere though.

Announced this morning, the two sides have reached a new carriage deal that also includes FS1 and FS2, according to The Wrap. 17 markets in 23 states have been blacked out since September 26, costing costumers NFL games, a MLB playoff game, and of course, the SmackDown premiere.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers' access to the Fox networks and television stations," a spokesman for Fox Corporation said in a statement. "We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption."

"We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations," Dish added in a separate statement.