Goldberg was one of the many WWE Legends on hand for the SmackDown premiere on FOX on Friday. He walked the blue carpet prior to the event in Los Angeles where Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture caught up with him.

Salcedo asked Goldberg who among the current WWE Superstars he would like to get in the ring with that he hasn't faced before.

"God who wouldn't I like to face that I haven't? I mean, Roman and Braun are two guys that I would like to test their mettle a little bit," replied Goldberg. "Georgia [Goldberg] against Georgia Tech [Reigns] - it's kind of a built in rivalry."

Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after being gone for a dozen years and he's also competed in two matches this year. He was asked what it's like being back in WWE and witnessing FOX and the WWE joining forces.

"I was with a competing product for so long that it was all I knew. I never thought I'd be in the WWE. I get here and I'm here for a year and it was not the most wonderful experience in my life," admitted Goldberg. "I retire, I get married and I have a son that changes me 180 degrees. And now I stand here the day the two powerhouses come together. I'm honored and privileged, I truly am.

"I've accomplished so many things that I never thought I would have accomplished. And just to be a part of it is just awesome. It's a monumental occasion."

Goldberg's ring entrances are legendary and are among the most iconic in wrestling history. He talked about what it takes to engage the crowd both during a ring entrance and during a match.

"Hulk Hogan taught me a hundred years ago. It's not about how much you do, it's about the quality of what you do. It's not about punching a guy 50 times, it's about punching him correctly one time. Make everything count - less is more," said Goldberg.

