- Above is the latest episode of "DaMandyz Donutz" from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. This episode was filmed at the recent Mr. Olympia convention where they had their official brand launch, and features WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

- As noted, Heavy Machinery were confirmed for the SmackDown roster during last night's WWE Draft edition of the blue brand show from Las Vegas. It's interesting to note that WWE originally announced Tucker and Otis for the Draft Pool that will be used for picks during Monday's RAW. There's no word yet on why they were selected from the Draft Pool used for SmackDown.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kushida took to Twitter this week and indicated that he really is injured.

It was noted in this week's NXT Injury Report that Kushida re-aggravated a wrist injury during Wednesday's main event non-title loss to WWE UK Champion WALTER, and is now "day to day" on the status list. WWE first reported the left wrist injury two weeks ago after Kushida teamed with Breezango to defeat Imperium.

It's believed that these weekly NXT Injury Reports are mostly just part of the storylines, but there have been exceptions, such as the stitches Kona Reeves needed after his recent dark match loss to Damian Priest.

Kushida tweeted a photo of his arm and a cast, and wrote, "Ouch! Rebuild and come back to the ring soon [watch emoji] Thank you everyone."

Stay tuned for updates on Kushida's status. Below is his full tweet with photos: