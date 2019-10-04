Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Starting Tuesday, October 1st, AXS TV will air each of Impact's biggest pay-per-view events from this year, which will lead up to Impact's weekly televised premiere on Tuesday, October 29th. To see the full schedule of which pay-per-views will air, click here. Impact Wrestling will still be airing its weekly episodes on Fridays until October 29th on the Pursuit Chanel and Twitch (online).

Bound For Glory is just 16 days away! It will be available on Fite TV and on traditional pay-per-view. You can view the current card by clicking here.

The biggest question that fans want answered tonight is, how will Sami Callihan redeem himself, after the damage he caused last week during Melissa Santos and Brian Cage's wedding reception?