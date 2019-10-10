Former Lucha Underground Trios Champion, Ivelisse, recently spoke with Women's Wrestling Weekly about her time working with LU. Despite being outspoken toward management for holding her "hostage" near the end of her contract, Ivelisse says that she enjoyed the work that resulted from her time with the promotion.

"I really enjoyed all of the work that I did with Lucha Underground. It was a very big merge from one completely different world to another completely different world of pro wrestling," Ivelisse explained. "Even though it's entertainment, it's still two completely, utterly different systems... The number one is them trying to have a hold over the talent as if they were a wrestling company, because they are not a wrestling company. They are a wrestling niche show. To expect that type of exclusivity from a professional wrestler is just completely unrealistic. That was really the number one problem from the very beginning, and we all did what we could from each side, from the wrestlers and their part, to try to fix it.

"It wasn't really about money - it was too much of a dark time in between and the places that they were doing partnerships with, like TNA and stuff like that, the politics side weren't helping me personally, and my situation personally was not working for me," Ivelisse continued. "I had no other options, so I was just completely stuck, and being in the dark that long, and also just having broken my ankle, and me personally, it didn't help me at all. It all added up... and another thing too that played a part is that I wasn't 100% on the same page of what I wanted out of my work with Lucha underground, with the writers. I'm not knocking on the work they did for others - personally, for my work, we weren't always on the same page. But regardless, we did what we could to find a happy medium. More so than anything, it was just down to that there was no way to make up for that, like those long dark times without knowing."

The "politics" in TNA/Impact Wrestling that Ivelisse referred to are likely the comments she had made in the past to former Impact Knockouts Champion, Tessa Blanchard. As previously reported, Blanchard used her Twitter to call out Ivelisse for claiming that Blanchard's family name had influenced her status in professional wrestling. Her exact words to Blanchard were, 'I never had a family name, I had to work for everything I have from the streets.'

Since that exchange and the comments that resulted from it, Ivelisse doesn't want to deal with the "drama" of the situation. She claims that she was putting Blanchard over after their encounter with one another.

"I'm not surprised [that happened] - there are a lot of other things people have told me. It's just wrestling," Ivelisse stated. "I hate that drama; I hate all that stuff that people make up. It drives me crazy. I try hard to stay away from it, so it gives them the leeway to make more stuff up. I try to stay in my lane and stay focused... It's honestly kind of sad.

"After our last match or our last interaction - this is actually real, not made up - after that interaction, I was actually putting her over from the match and all these things I've heard... I didn't want to deal with that. It sucks, period. I hate that but it is what it is. It exists in the wrestling world."

You can see the full Twitter exchange between Ivelisse, Tessa Blanchard, and Squared Circle Sirens' Casey Michael from earlier this year below:

Since the collaboration between brands, not once included in any of these joint projects, and when they did contact me out of the blue for a program, they canceled the night before I flew out for no reason whatsoever. Soooo uummmm, again, let me GO https://t.co/E7oSt3vfY5 — Ivelisse????????LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) March 11, 2019

Maybe it's cause you s--t talked Tessa big time on an IG comment. I fail to see how everyone else on LU can work anywhere but they are "holding" Ivelisse. pic.twitter.com/SwNZ77m2sG — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) March 11, 2019